Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 577,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. Abacus Life accounts for about 2.4% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Abacus Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Abacus Life by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,540,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,210 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 517,822 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,303,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 753,826 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,159,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at $7,461,000.

ABL stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abacus Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $508.46 million and a P/E ratio of -22.83.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.51 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a positive return on equity of 16.76%. Research analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $13.75.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

