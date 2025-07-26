Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 477,009 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $219,292,000 after buying an additional 19,004,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,728,000 after buying an additional 18,660,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,481,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,348,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Nokia by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677,017 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.91. Nokia Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.0336 dividend. This is a positive change from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Nokia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

