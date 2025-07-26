Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 412,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. Proficient Auto Logistics makes up 1.9% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Proficient Auto Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 160,032 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 458,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 136,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 363,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 262,123 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAL opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $95.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Proficient Auto Logistics had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 49,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $406,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 836,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,890,057.28. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

