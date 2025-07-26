Bastion Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,849 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 39,026 shares during the period. EZCORP comprises approximately 1.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of EZCORP worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,860,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EZCORP by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,016 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 164,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Get EZCORP alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In other EZCORP news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 42,500 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $618,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,977.65. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,010 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EZCORP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EZCORP

EZCORP Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.52. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EZCORP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EZCORP wasn't on the list.

While EZCORP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here