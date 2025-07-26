Bastion Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,087 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 34,396 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Aviat Networks worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,940 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,072 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company's stock.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Erin Boase sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,290 shares in the company, valued at $557,250. This represents a 20.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,601 shares of company stock worth $255,825. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

