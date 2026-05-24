Beck Bode LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 942.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,268 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 161,168 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.8% of Beck Bode LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,198.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,680 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 165,845 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,811,000. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $88.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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