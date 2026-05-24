Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,692 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,470,000. DTE Energy comprises 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.06% of DTE Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,606 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DTE Energy Stock Up 1.1%

DTE opened at $145.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $154.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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