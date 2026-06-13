Beck Capital Management LLC Buys 2,264 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Kane Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,513 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $423.00 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $450.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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