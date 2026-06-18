Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $172.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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