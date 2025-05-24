Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 321.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $36,367,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 16,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,872,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $171.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,598,960. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $636,393. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

