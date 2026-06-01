Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,138 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 675 shares of the software giant's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software giant's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,750 shares of the software giant's stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the software giant's stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and Nvidia teased “a new era of PC,” with reports pointing to new Surface hardware and a possible AI-focused chip announcement at Computex, which could refresh the Windows/PC upgrade cycle. Article Title

Microsoft and Nvidia teased “a new era of PC,” with reports pointing to new Surface hardware and a possible AI-focused chip announcement at Computex, which could refresh the Windows/PC upgrade cycle. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Microsoft will unveil a new coding model and other in-house AI tools at next week’s Build conference reinforce the company’s AI monetization story and support sentiment around GitHub Copilot and Azure demand. Article Title

Reports that Microsoft will unveil a new coding model and other in-house AI tools at next week’s Build conference reinforce the company’s AI monetization story and support sentiment around GitHub Copilot and Azure demand. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with revenue growth of 18.3% and better-than-expected EPS, helping investors justify the stock’s premium valuation.

Microsoft’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with revenue growth of 18.3% and better-than-expected EPS, helping investors justify the stock’s premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish writeups and analyst commentary say MSFT still has room to run because Azure, M365 cloud, and AI revenue are expanding faster than the broader software market. Article Title

Several bullish writeups and analyst commentary say MSFT still has room to run because Azure, M365 cloud, and AI revenue are expanding faster than the broader software market. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is also drawing attention from investors, fund managers, and even congressional buyers, which supports the stock’s defensive-growth reputation but does not change fundamentals on its own.

Microsoft is also drawing attention from investors, fund managers, and even congressional buyers, which supports the stock’s defensive-growth reputation but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: A TechCrunch report says Microsoft is facing backlash for threatening a security researcher over unpatched bugs and code disclosure, adding some reputational noise ahead of Build. Article Title

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $450.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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