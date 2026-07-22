Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,655 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Comfort Systems USA makes up 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 79.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,013 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,772.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $513.99 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,850.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,555.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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