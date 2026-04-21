Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 18,704 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 219,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,141,558.12. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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