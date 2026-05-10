Bensler LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total transaction of $1,204,113.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,323.76. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $4,984,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 663,038 shares of company stock valued at $70,956,545 over the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku said CFO and COO Dan Jedda will speak at two upcoming industry conferences on May 12 and May 13, which can help keep investor attention on the company and give management a platform to discuss strategy and growth. Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Roku said CFO and COO Dan Jedda will speak at two upcoming industry conferences on May 12 and May 13, which can help keep investor attention on the company and give management a platform to discuss strategy and growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sale reports were published this week, including stock sales by a director and other executives, but these filings are routine disclosures and do not necessarily signal a change in business fundamentals. Roku NASDAQ: ROKU Director Sells $244,220.00 in Stock

Several insider sale reports were published this week, including stock sales by a director and other executives, but these filings are routine disclosures and do not necessarily signal a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: News reports alleged that Roku and TCL software updates have “bricked” some TVs, which could raise concerns about product quality, customer trust, and potential legal or repair costs if the claims gain traction. Lawsuit accuses Roku, TCL of 'bricking' TVs with defective software updates

Roku Trading Up 2.3%

Roku stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 2.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $130.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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