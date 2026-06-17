Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,802 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings in Intel were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 8.5%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.98.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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