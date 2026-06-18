Berkshire Hathaway Inc Has $19.84 Billion Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 7.2% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 6.46% of Chevron worth $19,837,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.44 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.90. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron received a Buy rating from Jefferies, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook and suggests analysts still see value in the shares. Article Title

Chevron received a rating from Jefferies, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook and suggests analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Chevron secured a strategic entry into Greece’s Offshore Block 10 , expanding its exploration footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean and adding a potential growth avenue. Article Title

Chevron secured a strategic entry into , expanding its exploration footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean and adding a potential growth avenue. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO reiterated that the investment case is not just about oil prices , pointing investors toward dividends, cash flow, and portfolio strength rather than only near-term crude moves. Article Title

Chevron’s CEO reiterated that the investment case is , pointing investors toward dividends, cash flow, and portfolio strength rather than only near-term crude moves. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Chevron is in a wait-and-see zone after a strong run, with investors watching cash flow and dividend durability as the stock trades below its recent peak. Article Title

Several articles noted Chevron is in a after a strong run, with investors watching cash flow and dividend durability as the stock trades below its recent peak. Negative Sentiment: Chevron is being hit by a fall in crude prices tied to easing Middle East supply tensions, which can reduce upstream earnings expectations for an integrated oil major. Article Title

Chevron is being hit by a tied to easing Middle East supply tensions, which can reduce upstream earnings expectations for an integrated oil major. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also points to a broader rotation out of Big Oil and into consumer stocks as fuel costs decline, adding near-term pressure on Chevron shares. Article Title

Market commentary also points to a broader and into consumer stocks as fuel costs decline, adding near-term pressure on Chevron shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage on California refiners showed profit margins expanding sharply, which could keep attention on the refining segment but also highlights volatile industry economics rather than a clear tailwind for CVX. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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