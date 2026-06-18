Berkshire Hathaway Inc Makes New $351.66 Million Investment in The New York Times Company $NYT

Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,065,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $351,664,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 3.12% of New York Times as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in New York Times by 10,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,316,172 shares of the company's stock worth $160,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,888 shares of the company's stock worth $233,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,788 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $97,882,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in New York Times by 98.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,055,628 shares of the company's stock worth $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,031 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company's stock worth $133,592,000 after acquiring an additional 838,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted NYT as a “strong growth stock,” which can reinforce investor confidence in the company’s earnings and subscription-driven business model. Article Title

Zacks highlighted NYT as a “strong growth stock,” which can reinforce investor confidence in the company’s earnings and subscription-driven business model. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also listed NYT among “defensive picks,” suggesting the stock may appeal to investors looking for stable names during uncertain macro conditions. Article Title

Zacks also listed NYT among “defensive picks,” suggesting the stock may appeal to investors looking for stable names during uncertain macro conditions. Neutral Sentiment: The company published a large volume of timely coverage on major topics including the World Cup, U.S. politics, elections, and climate, which supports traffic and engagement but does not appear to be a direct stock-specific catalyst.

The company published a large volume of timely coverage on major topics including the World Cup, U.S. politics, elections, and climate, which supports traffic and engagement but does not appear to be a direct stock-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several NYT Athletic updates on World Cup matches and player news may help audience interest, but their immediate impact on earnings expectations is unclear.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NYT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

New York Times Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE NYT opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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