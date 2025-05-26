Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 1,057 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,057 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,490 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $701.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total transaction of $13,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.75, for a total transaction of $613,155.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,212,039.50. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,549 shares of company stock valued at $48,993,741. Insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $627.06 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $574.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here