Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company's stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $495,817.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,822,217.35. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

