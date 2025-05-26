Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.0% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Get CrowdStrike alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company's stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $455.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $459.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $395.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $403.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total value of $4,844,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,641,035.90. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548. Insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CrowdStrike, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CrowdStrike wasn't on the list.

While CrowdStrike currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here