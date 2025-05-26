Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here