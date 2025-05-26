Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,631 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $260.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average is $248.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

