Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.7% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here