Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 11,076 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,551,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company's stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,011.37.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $713.99 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $789.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

