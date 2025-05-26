Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 7,716 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,716 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 43,183 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,323.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 48,905 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $474.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.80. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

