Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $320,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.72 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.55. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

