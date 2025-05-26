Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $441,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $169.59 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,654 shares of company stock worth $26,793,380. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

