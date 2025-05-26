Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $87.82 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here