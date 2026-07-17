Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 6,868 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,725 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.54% of MSCI worth $213,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $528,560,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 26,665 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $636.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Trending Headlines about MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect MSCI to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and new AI-related product launches, which could reinforce the company’s premium valuation ahead of earnings. Article Title

Analysts expect MSCI to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and new AI-related product launches, which could reinforce the company’s premium valuation ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter around MSCI’s August India index review suggests as many as 12 additions could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive inflows, highlighting continued demand for MSCI’s index products and their influence on global capital flows. Article Title

Market chatter around MSCI’s August India index review suggests as many as 12 additions could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive inflows, highlighting continued demand for MSCI’s index products and their influence on global capital flows. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports on the India rejig name several likely beneficiaries, including Adani Green, Groww, Adani Energy, Torrent Pharma, and RBL Bank, reinforcing expectations for index rebalancing activity that can boost trading volumes and fee-related visibility for MSCI. Article Title

Additional reports on the India rejig name several likely beneficiaries, including Adani Green, Groww, Adani Energy, Torrent Pharma, and RBL Bank, reinforcing expectations for index rebalancing activity that can boost trading volumes and fee-related visibility for MSCI. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles from investment-fund letters referenced MSCI World and MSCI World ex USA as benchmarks; these mentions are largely contextual and do not appear to materially affect MSCI’s near-term stock outlook. Article Title

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here