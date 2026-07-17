Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 71,406 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,650 shares of the energy producer's stock after buying an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $317,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,368 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $70,397,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business's revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised ConocoPhillips from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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