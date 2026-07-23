Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,889 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Viking were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company's stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viking in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viking by 46.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 239,346 shares of the company's stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking by 27.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the company's stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Viking by 210.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company's stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Viking from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.39.

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Viking Trading Up 1.2%

VIK opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. Viking's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $577,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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