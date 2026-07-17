Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570,495 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 935,534 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $277,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 336,363 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 5,415 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 673,850 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $52,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,322 shares during the last quarter. Thayer Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thayer Partners LLC MA now owns 8,836 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $432.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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