Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,493 shares of the technology retailer's stock after selling 42,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Best Buy worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,247.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 458 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $90.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.05.

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Best Buy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $38,086,642.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,930,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $832,036,206.32. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $2,744,473.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 523,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,491,294.76. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,381 shares of company stock worth $43,163,654. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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