BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 20,626 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 20,626 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,594,713,000 after acquiring an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,703,291,000 after acquiring an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $902,446,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after acquiring an additional 761,217 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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