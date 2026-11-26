Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 695.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,089 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 450,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Bio-Techne worth $37,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,924,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,973,136 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $103,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,843 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,827,241 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $129,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded Bio-Techne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $72.89.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $299.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a decrease from Bio-Techne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bio-Techne's payout ratio is 29.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne is a life sciences company that develops and supplies products and services used in biological research, drug development, and clinical diagnostics. Its offerings include proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, and small molecules, as well as instruments and analytical tools for studying cells and biological processes. The company also provides technologies for protein analysis, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology. Its portfolio includes products and services associated with brands such as R&D Systems, Tocris, ProteinSimple, and Advanced Cell Diagnostics.

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