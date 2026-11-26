State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,045,884 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 5,914,856 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.85% of Bio-Techne worth $438,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lowered Bio-Techne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bio-Techne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Corp has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a negative change from Bio-Techne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne is a life sciences company that develops and supplies products and services used in biological research, drug development, and clinical diagnostics. Its offerings include proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, and small molecules, as well as instruments and analytical tools for studying cells and biological processes. The company also provides technologies for protein analysis, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology. Its portfolio includes products and services associated with brands such as R&D Systems, Tocris, ProteinSimple, and Advanced Cell Diagnostics.

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