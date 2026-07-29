Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's holdings in Biogen were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 64.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Biogen by 172.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,552 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $205.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $219.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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