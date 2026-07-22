Biogen Inc. $BIIB Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Biogen worth $78,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Biogen by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial raised Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $224.00 to $222.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Freedom Capital raised Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore began coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.57.

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Biogen Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $199.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.38 and a twelve month high of $219.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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