BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in BlackRock were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several BlackRock-managed closed-end funds announced monthly dividend declarations, including income, equity, sector, and technology funds. While these payouts are routine, they reinforce BlackRock’s broad product lineup and income-generating franchise. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust declares $0.0839 dividend

Several BlackRock-managed closed-end funds announced monthly dividend declarations, including income, equity, sector, and technology funds. While these payouts are routine, they reinforce BlackRock’s broad product lineup and income-generating franchise. Positive Sentiment: Evercore lowered its price target on BlackRock to $1,140 from $1,220, but kept an Outperform rating, implying the firm still sees upside from current levels. Evercore adjusts price target on BlackRock

Evercore lowered its price target on BlackRock to $1,140 from $1,220, but kept an rating, implying the firm still sees upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock was mentioned in coverage about the DTCC tokenization push alongside major financial firms, highlighting its role in market infrastructure and digital asset initiatives, but this is more strategic context than a near-term earnings driver. Ripple Prime Joins DTCC’s Tokenization Push Alongside BlackRock and JPMorgan

BlackRock was mentioned in coverage about the DTCC tokenization push alongside major financial firms, highlighting its role in market infrastructure and digital asset initiatives, but this is more strategic context than a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Cointelegraph reported that spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.7 billion in weekly outflows, with BlackRock’s IBIT accounting for most of the redemptions. That could weigh on sentiment around BlackRock’s rapidly growing ETF business if outflows continue. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bleed $1.7B as outflow streak hits four weeks

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $993.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $917.39 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,034.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,051.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,264.61.

View Our Latest Report on BLK

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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