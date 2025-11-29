BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,302.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,048.41 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,107.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,080.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here