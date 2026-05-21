BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,896 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $58,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 321 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,779.16. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $47,671,714 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3%

BLK stock opened at $1,050.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,013.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,054.00. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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