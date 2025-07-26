Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE - Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140,644 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 89,545 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.21% of Blade Air Mobility worth $22,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $348.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,360,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,535,208.14. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,151,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,912.32. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

