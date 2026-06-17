Blair William & Co. IL Has $426.33 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,306 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of GE Vernova worth $426,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,176,456 shares of the company's stock worth $768,896,000 after buying an additional 120,867 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,482 shares of the company's stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in GE Vernova by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $982.80 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,012.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $479.04 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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