Blair William & Co. IL Sells 32,124 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,032 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 32,124 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of Progressive worth $320,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $247.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,227. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,355. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:PGR opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $189.20 and a 52 week high of $267.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average is $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Progressive's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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