Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653,891 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 97,623 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.22% of Amphenol worth $358,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.87. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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