Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 7,899 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,813 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,071.94. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $31,160,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. The trade was a 50.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $412.17 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.72 and a 200 day moving average of $225.64. The firm has a market cap of $267.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. TipRanks article on Dell stock tanks 14%

AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Blockonomi article on AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns

Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. SEC filing for Dell insider sale

Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Dell’s decline was larger than the broader market’s move, signaling that investors are rotating out of the name after a steep year-to-date advance. Zacks article on Dell bigger fall than the market

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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