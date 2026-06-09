BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,448 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 30,612 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,752,573,000 after buying an additional 245,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,470,834,000 after purchasing an additional 181,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,183,142 shares of company stock worth $354,076,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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