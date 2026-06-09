BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $406.38 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $350.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 66.77%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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