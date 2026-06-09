BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Sells 35,919 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,919 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.2% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $39,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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