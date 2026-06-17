BLKBRD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 45,242 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

BLKBRD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,242 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000. Netflix makes up about 5.7% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 872.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 375 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 880.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 478,971 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 439,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,283.0% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 693,860 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 643,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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